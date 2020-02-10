Look at all the sexiest looks of the parties after the Oscars 2020

When it came to Oscar 2020 Awards after the holidays, these stars appeared sexy.
When the curtains closed at another Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, the night was far from over for the biggest and brightest stars in Tinseltown. Then, it was time for subsequent parties, the perfect reason for an equally fabulous outfit.
And, as recent tradition might have predicted, post-party styles were a mix of avant-garde, bold, bold, elegant, bright, colorful and sexy.
Hello, with an invitation to the most popular night celebrations in the city, why not wear an equally attractive attire? Well, that's exactly what these stars did.
From cuts to the thigh to transparent silhouettes, naked abs and a couple of bright patties, these designs made the temperature rise on the red carpet after the party.
Check out all the sexy looks of the parties after the Oscars 2020 in the E gallery! Then.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
Sofia Boutella
The actress combined her pure dress after the party with a pair of visible underpants.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
Karolina Kurkova
The appearance of the model featured an embroidered suit with a transparent overlay.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Suki Waterhouse
The coordinating underwear of the model completes this pure appearance.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
Joan Smalls
The post-party appearance of the model featured embellished cakes.
Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage
Bleona
The singer dared to undress with this bright transparent dress.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
The supermodel's abs occupied the center stage with a white top and a matching skirt.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
The model shook this black and pure Versace design with a high slit.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
Russell Wilson and Ciara
The future mom highlighted her baby bump in a corset suit with a bright and transparent one-shoulder overlay from Ralph & Russo.
George Pimentel / Getty Images
Adriana Lima
The supermodel made a pose with a draped Ralph & Russo dress adorned with a bead panel that evokes a transparent lace appearance.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
Alice Silverstone
the Clueless The icon's tunic was pure, backless, sunken, perfect with fringes.
Jennifer Lopez
the Hustlers The star looked like a modern Jessica Rabbit with a sequin dress and a high opening combined with the old Hollywood waves.
