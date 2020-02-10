Look at all the sexiest looks of the parties after the Oscars 2020

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
<pre><pre>Ciara shows Baby Bump in a daring dress at Vanity Fair Party

When it came to Oscar 2020 Awards after the holidays, these stars appeared sexy.

When the curtains closed at another Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood, the night was far from over for the biggest and brightest stars in Tinseltown. Then, it was time for subsequent parties, the perfect reason for an equally fabulous outfit.

And, as recent tradition might have predicted, post-party styles were a mix of avant-garde, bold, bold, elegant, bright, colorful and sexy.

Hello, with an invitation to the most popular night celebrations in the city, why not wear an equally attractive attire? Well, that's exactly what these stars did.

From cuts to the thigh to transparent silhouettes, naked abs and a couple of bright patties, these designs made the temperature rise on the red carpet after the party.

Check out all the sexy looks of the parties after the Oscars 2020 in the E gallery! Then.

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Sofia Boutella

The actress combined her pure dress after the party with a pair of visible underpants.

Karolína Kurkova, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Risque watches the post-Oscar parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

The appearance of the model featured an embroidered suit with a transparent overlay.

Suki Waterhouse, 2020 Oscar Vanity Party, Risque watches the Oscar parties

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse

The coordinating underwear of the model completes this pure appearance.

Joan Smalls, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Risque watches the Oscar parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Joan Smalls

The post-party appearance of the model featured embellished cakes.

Bleona, 2020 Oscar Party, Risque watches the parties after the Oscars

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

Bleona

The singer dared to undress with this bright transparent dress.

Emily Ratajkowski, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Risque watches the post-Oscar parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel's abs occupied the center stage with a white top and a matching skirt.

Hailey Bieber Hailey Baldwin, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Risque watches the Oscars

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

The model shook this black and pure Versace design with a high slit.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Risque watches the Oscar parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Russell Wilson and Ciara

The future mom highlighted her baby bump in a corset suit with a bright and transparent one-shoulder overlay from Ralph & Russo.

Adriana Lima, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Risque watches the parties after the Oscars

George Pimentel / Getty Images

Adriana Lima

The supermodel made a pose with a draped Ralph & Russo dress adorned with a bead panel that evokes a transparent lace appearance.

Alicia Silverstone, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Risque watches the post-Oscar parties

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Alice Silverstone

the Clueless The icon's tunic was pure, backless, sunken, perfect with fringes.

Jennifer Lopez, Oscar 2020 Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez

the Hustlers The star looked like a modern Jessica Rabbit with a sequin dress and a high opening combined with the old Hollywood waves.

