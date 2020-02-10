Logan Paul makes fun of Antonio Brown's NFL career in Diss Track & # 39; Going Broke & # 39;

Instagram

The song also finds YouTube's personality questioning whether the free agent is really as rich as he says he really is and criticizes him for his legal problems.

Logan paul is taking his fief with Antonio Brown to a whole new level. Pressing for a boxing match with the former NFL open receiver, YouTube's personality came out with a diss track that hits the falls and legal problems of the free agent's career.

On Sunday, February 9, the 24-year-old released the song titled "Going Broke" along with his fake music video through his YouTube account. In the clip of more than three minutes, he could be seen wearing a New England Patriots shirt with Tom bradyIt is number 12 as a reference to the team that dropped the 31-year-old after only one game.

"You shouldn't, no, you should never have started with me / No, you shouldn't / Say you're not playing games but your head looks like a Tetris," Paul spat out in part of the song's verse. "Left by his agent and his lawyer, why is he flexing? / I'm here to save him, take the blessing / Because his career fell apart as Only one direction".

On the track, Paul also mocked Brown's musical raid with "Whole Lotta Money," suggesting that the athlete was not as rich as he said. "Yes, Mr. Whole Lotta Money is going bankrupt / Because Mr. Whole Lotta Money is going to drown," he sang in the choir. He also mocked the views of his rival's music video. "Hey, have a hint, get the shit out of YouTube," he shouted.

Paul joked about the issue in January. "Antonio Brown, despite having caused many problems with the law, has now denied two official multi-million dollar offers to fight me," he wrote in Twitter, marking Brown throughout. "You have wasted my time and you leave me no choice but to see you through diss track."

In the boxing match, Paul launched his challenge for the first time in Brown at the end of 2019. "Antonio Brown, I want to fuck you," he said during an appearance on Barstool's KFC Radio just out of his rematch with the British KSI YouTuber. In early January, Brown responded to Paul's party invitation by posting on Twitter "frame @ LoganPaul."

It wasn't until Paul claimed he would drop Brown "faster than the Patriots" that the latter claimed to have enlisted the former professional boxer. Floyd Mayweather, Jr. to prepare it for the match. "Boxing match 2020 against @loganpaul," Brown boasted on Instagram. "My coach @floydmayweather let's do it … Comment below if you come to fight."