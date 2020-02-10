Logan Paul drops the YouTube song about Antonio Brown while wearing a Tom Brady shirt

%MINIFYHTMLdb9e8e0f2e5243e78bbed642b4ffc3b411% %MINIFYHTMLdb9e8e0f2e5243e78bbed642b4ffc3b412%

The momentum towards a boxing match between Logan Paul and the NFL's open receiver, Antonio Brown, continues to grow. The couple exchanged tweets and words face to face about the possibility of meeting soon in the ring during the end of Super Bowl 54 week in Miami.

Now Paul, the YouTube sensation, has released a diss track video in Brown, titled "Going Broke."

From cheeky lines like "Head looks like a tetris,quot; and "Because your career separated as one direction," Paul challenges Brown even more, often wearing a Tom Brady Patriots shirt under a hoodie. You can watch the full video below.

Brown last caught a Brady NFL pass in week 2 of the 2019 regular season, as part of his four hits on eight goals for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins in Miami. That was his only game for the Patriots, who cut Brown on September 20 when he was accused of sexual assault in a civil lawsuit.

At this point, Brown fighting Paul by the end of the year seems more likely to have another NFL chance in 2020.