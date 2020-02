It is the worst desert locust invasion in a quarter of a century.

Food supplies and livelihoods of millions of people in East Africa and South Asia are threatened.

%MINIFYHTML34f7a3dec7353db0a6ceca057b731f3a11% %MINIFYHTML34f7a3dec7353db0a6ceca057b731f3a12%

The situation has been declared a national emergency in some countries, including Somalia and Pakistan.

Priyanka Gupta from Al Jazeera reports.