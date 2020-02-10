Live football championship: watch every midweek match live on Sky Sports | Soccer news

The 12 matches of the Mid-Week Championship are live on Sky Sports. Find out how to watch each game here …







Watch all Sky Bet Championship games midweek live at Sky Sports on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The 12 games will be available to watch Sky sportseither in Sky Sports main event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Action wave Sky Sports Football Red Button.

Sky Sports Football customers can also watch every game broadcast live on the Sky sports Application: Simply log in with your Sky iD to see and make sure you have the latest version of the application.

IOS users: download the Sky Sports app from the App Store

Android users: download the Sky Sports app from Play Store

On tuesday night Swansea vs QPR is to live in Sky Sports main event From 7 pm. (start at 7:45 p.m.), while the other five games are live on Red button Y Sky sports application five minutes before the start.

Wednesday night Millwall vs Fulham is to live in Sky Sports Football From 7 pm. (start at 7:45 p.m.), with Bristol City vs Derby live Sky Sports Action from 7.40pm (start at 7.45pm). The other four games are live in the Red button Y Sky sports application five minutes before the start.

For Sky Q customers, the matches in the Red button It will be available in HD quality and the service comes at no additional cost. The 12 games, including those of Red button, they will also have their own commentators.

Mid-week games are only available through these channels and cannot be viewed with a NOW TV pass and are not available at Sky pubs.

Please note: we can only show rescheduled or displaced weekdays games on the Red Button where the respective clubs transmit them in their iFollow application.