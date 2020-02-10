Lindsey Sheridan accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Hastings Bank where she worked – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 34-year-old Hastings woman was charged with two serious robbery crimes for allegedly robbing about $ 10,000 of a bank where she worked.

According to a criminal complaint, in December, a client noticed fraudulent activity on his bank statement and alerted a senior bank executive, who then told Hastings police officers.

%MINIFYHTMLb8ff13ac7a9184d9c3cb0032621a1bfe13% %MINIFYHTMLb8ff13ac7a9184d9c3cb0032621a1bfe14%

Bank records showed that the fraudulent cash withdrawal was authorized by "L.C.S." or by Lindsey Catherine Sheridan, a bank employee.

%MINIFYHTMLb8ff13ac7a9184d9c3cb0032621a1bfe15% %MINIFYHTMLb8ff13ac7a9184d9c3cb0032621a1bfe16%

Later, the client told police officers that Sheridan had called her and "in a long telephone conversation asked her not to press charges."

When management analyzed other transactions in cash, they found similar transactions that were made without the clients' signature.

Sheridan was fired from her job, and bank management says she was escorted out of the building. The criminal complaint says that after Sheridan left, the employees found a black jacket she had left behind, with 3 bank receipts in the jacket pockets, including $ 800 taken from a customer's account.

Hastings police say they have watched the bank's video surveillance and found a video of Sheridan taking the money.

In total, the bank says that at least three clients were robbed of their money in a total of 11 unauthorized cash withdrawals, between July 2019 and December 2019, for an amount of about $ 10,000. The exact amount of money that was stolen is unknown.