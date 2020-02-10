Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse pose separately and do not hang out at the party after the Oscars. They are over?

Does Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have problems in paradise or not? Riverdale fans couldn't help noticing that something seemed wrong between the couple of actors while they both attended the party after Vanity Fair Oscars!

More precisely, they raised their eyebrows when posing for photos separately and also spend most of the night with other people.

The two have been together for some years and like to keep their romance as private as possible, so it could also be an explanation of why they kept the distance, but it's not that they haven't taken photos together at the red carpet events before!

That said, some fans theorized that maybe Lili and Cole had a fight, while others fear having taken a break or that they have really finished and are not friendly either.

A privileged information shared with E! News that "Lili and Cole arrived at the same time but did not see them hang out together."

They continued to specify that Cole spent most of the night with his twin brother Dylan and his model girlfriend, Barbara Palvin.

"Cole and Dylan stayed together most of the night with Barbara, but they didn't see any interaction between them and Lili."

As for Lili, the source revealed that she was dating her female co-stars in Riverdale, including Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch: "They all took pictures in the portrait studio and headed to the main bar for a drink together."

It makes sense that some fans are worried that things have ended between Lili and Cole, since this new development comes only days after they also stopped following on Instagram!

However, as you may know, Lili later asked her followers not to "be scared,quot; about it and that, in fact, there was a "flaw,quot; in the photo sharing application.

Indeed, at this time, once again they are being followed.



