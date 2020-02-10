Lil Wayne and fiance La’Tecia Thomas present matching explosive tattoos in new Lovey-Dovey photos before the wedding

It seems that Lil Wayne is genuinely dedicated to his supposed partner and fiancé, La’Tecia Thomas, as it was reported that the two had tattooed.

In addition to the release of his latest studio album, Funeral, which arrived in stores on January 31, the rapper made headlines when he was seen with a new tattoo on his face that represented a drawing of dynamite.

In addition, Thomas took Instagram to show a couple of stunning photos, making it clear that she also had a new ink, which also represented a dynamite cartridge, however, hers was made with the right ring finger of the large size model.

The 29-year-old beauty showed her new tattoo for the first time in a series of images, where she posed in a beautiful black dress while holding a single red rose.

It seems that the publication was dedicated to Wayne, since Thomas subtitled his photographs with the words: "And … F is for Funeral Wearing @amurofficial."

Although rapper fans initially noticed his bomb tattoo a couple of months ago, when he was seen at a Miami club, the exact shape of the piece was not confirmed until recently when the artist's close-up photos began of "Got Money,quot; circulating online.

Lil Wayne also hinted at the status of his relationship with Thomas, as it was mentioned in two of the songs on his last album.

In "Not Me," Wayne says: "You know a woman from Australia, she said," Greetings, friend. "Then we toast and see how your tears know."

The second song, in which Weezy sings about Thomas, is "Stop playing with me," while the lyrics say "Ooh, I have a large model. But she is my little mom. I open her like a piñata." And as the world spins, she was my spinning doctor.

A fan said: “You know Australia's wife; Greetings friend.

Another commentator said: "I don't know women, but they greet women because she brought Wayne back to life hahaha, the masked singer … and the bars are still crazy."

This follower declared: "Brrooooo, she is so fucking beautiful. I just realized that Africa is in her head."

Lil Wayne hasn't looked so happy in a long time.



