BEIJING – When he entered the municipal office five miles north of the Forbidden City, China's most powerful leader in decades climbed his black coat sleeve and held out his wrist. A woman with a mask and surgical gloves then checked to see if she had a fever.

It was Xi Jinping's first public appearance since meeting with the Cambodian prime minister last week, and one of the few since the epidemic exploded in a crisis last month. He showed him in which state media they declared the "front line,quot; of China's efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic, even if the actual center of the outbreak is 600 miles south of Wuhan City.

Mr. Xi's appearance initiated an unusual and unannounced bombing in Beijing on the day the city was supposed to return to work after a long vacation break, but it did not.