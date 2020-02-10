"Let's not shake hands,quot;: Xi Jinping travels through Beijing in the midst of the coronavirus crisis

BEIJING – When he entered the municipal office five miles north of the Forbidden City, China's most powerful leader in decades climbed his black coat sleeve and held out his wrist. A woman with a mask and surgical gloves then checked to see if she had a fever.
It was Xi Jinping's first public appearance since meeting with the Cambodian prime minister last week, and one of the few since the epidemic exploded in a crisis last month. He showed him in which state media they declared the "front line,quot; of China's efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic, even if the actual center of the outbreak is 600 miles south of Wuhan City.
Mr. Xi's appearance initiated an unusual and unannounced bombing in Beijing on the day the city was supposed to return to work after a long vacation break, but it did not.
He visited a neighborhood community center, a hospital and a center for disease control in Chaoyang, one of the largest districts in the capital. And for the first time, he also spoke directly, through videoconference, to those who fought most directly against the outbreak: medical workers in Wuhan who were in rapt formation at the other end of the line.
Mr. Xi, who was wearing a powder blue surgical mask, declared Wuhan "a city of heroes," according to a commentator on the flagship CCTV night news program. He also called the outbreak "people's war."
"We must have the confidence that we will win," he said in one of the video calls.
The withdrawal of the Chinese leader from the center of the stage has raised Speculation about its role and the internal dynamics of the leadership of the Communist Party at a time when it faces its most serious public health challenge since the SARS epidemic 17 years ago.
Mr. Xi's tour on Monday seemed to intend to put aside those questions.
State television portrayed its meetings as a demonstration of its central role in directing the government's response. It also seemed designed as a sign of empathy for ordinary people whose lives have been altered by the outbreak and the measures imposed by the government to stop it.
the The temperature controls that Xi had to endure, in the community center and again in the hospital, have become a recurring experience for millions of Chinese who enter virtually any public space, from the subway to the shopping centers. Any person with signs of fever may be denied entry and sent home or, in the worst case, sent directly to hospitals for testing and possible quarantines.
Wu Qiang, an independent political analyst in Beijing, said the worsening of the epidemic had created "pressure from the public and within the party,quot; for Mr. Xi to show that, as often reported, he "personally directed,quot; the response of the government. He said it also reflected political concerns about the effects of the outbreak in China's most important cities.
"It has become a matter of political security," Wu said. "Political security does not mean in the sense of popular resistance, but that the epidemic can spread to Beijing and Shanghai, jeopardizing the political operations of the so-called capital areas."
Mr. Xi rarely mixes with the public. In a video posted Monday on the Beijing municipal government website, it appeared on a sidewalk in front of the municipal office in the Anhuali neighborhood in Beijing, where it looked up and greeted people gathered in the windows of the apartments to See the show that was going on below.
He also chatted briefly with a handful of residents, including two with grocery bags. All, by orders issued by the government, wore masks.
"Let's not shake hands at this special moment," Mr. Xi said, causing the laughter of those around him. Then he asked: "How much do vegetables cost?"
Mr. Xi was accompanied during his appearances by senior officials, including the secretary of the Communist Party for Beijing, Cai Qi, and the mayor of the city, Chen Jining.
Mr. Xi also visited Ditan Hospital, located near the municipal office. He put on a white doctor's gown, although television reports did not show him meeting with any patient. According to the latest government count, 337 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Beijing and two deaths, the most recent on February 7.
Mr. Xi has not yet visited Wuhan. That task fell to Prime Minister Li Keqiang, the country's number 2 official, and Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan, who addressed the response there in recent days. But at the hospital and later at the disease control office in Chaoyang, Mr. Xi greeted the workers and officials through video links.
They included a government meeting in Wuhan conducted by Ms. Sun, now the chief field officer in Hubei, as well as calls with doctors and nurses at various hospitals, including one built in a matter of days after the city of 11 million was closed.
"Here, on behalf of the Central Committee of the Party," Mr. Xi told them: "I extend my great respect and sincere thanks to you and the medical workers in the fight against the epidemic throughout the country."
Claire Fu and Amber Wang contributed to the investigation.