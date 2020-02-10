Let it shine with the beauty look of the 2020 Oscars by Idina Menzel

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
It is impossible to miss the talented singer and actress Idina Menzel wherever I go, but the volume on the red carpet at the Oscar 2020 last night really went up! In collaboration with makeup artist Matthew VanLeeuwen, Menzel had a shine that played her natural beauty in the best way.
"The inspiration for Idina's look tonight came from her classic fuchsia dress and the epic Academy Awards," VanLeeuwen tells E! News exclusively. "We wanted your look to be simple and elegant."
To create her look, VanLeeuwen partnered with No7 for Menzel's skincare and makeup for the night. VanLeeuwen says the whole line is fantastic, but adds: "My favorite products are No7 Protect and Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation, which instantly softens and blurs lines and wrinkles, and also the No7 The Full 360 Mascara, which has a volume incredible. defining effect. "
If you want to recreate Menzel's appearance at home, VanLeeuwen has a recommendation. "People must keep the characteristics equally balanced," he says. "We are breaking the rules in a beautiful way here."
So what is it like to collaborate with a mega star in its glamor of the red carpet for the biggest night of the movie? "Idina is an amazing and sweet person besides being a mega talent," says VanLeeuwen. "It's always exciting to collaborate with Idina in any event, but nothing compares to the excitement of the Academy Awards! Especially since I was performing. I had that nervous emotion when you just want to do your best!"
Do you want to shine like Menzel all night last night? Then buy the products below!
No7 Laboratories Firming Serum Firming
Good makeup starts with good skin care, that's why VanLeeuwen started with this serum. Clinically proven to lift, tone and tighten, the Firming Firming Serum is a non-invasive solution to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while reaffirming and toning the skin.
Restore and renew the multi-action day cream for face and neck
Challenge age (and gravity!) With this protective skin cream, with SPF 30 to keep your skin safe from harmful UV rays and environmental stressors, while attacking the signs of aging on the face and neck with wrinkle complexes, firming and luminous.
Protect and perfect the advanced all-in-one base
VanLeeuwen used this base in Warm Beige everywhere and Warm Ivory to highlight Menzel's shiny skin. Not only does it hide imperfections and the appearance of lines, wrinkles and pores thanks to the anti-aging ingredients for skin care, but also offers 24 hours of hydration.
Lift & Luminate triple action serum corrector
For the next step, VanLeeuwen says: "I applied the No7 Lift & Luminate triple-acting serum corrector in light / medium under the eyes, around the mouth and nose and also on the eyelids as a shadow base." The formula is pigmented and can be built, made to hide imperfections instantly and last all day.
Stay Perfect Eyeshadow Palette
"Using the No7 Stay Perfect eye shadow palette in Smoky, I mixed the shade from the lid to the crease by stretching the color slightly outwards and re-entering and deepening the outer corner of the lid," says VanLeeuwen. Its highly pigmented formula is wrinkle-proof and offers a smooth and even application.
