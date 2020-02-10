Let it shine with the beauty look of the 2020 Oscars by Idina Menzel

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

It is impossible to miss the talented singer and actress Idina Menzel wherever I go, but the volume on the red carpet at the Oscar 2020 last night really went up! In collaboration with makeup artist Matthew VanLeeuwen, Menzel had a shine that played her natural beauty in the best way.

%MINIFYHTMLaea079e2c9bb87575616e9c6352dd08911% %MINIFYHTMLaea079e2c9bb87575616e9c6352dd08912%

"The inspiration for Idina's look tonight came from her classic fuchsia dress and the epic Academy Awards," VanLeeuwen tells E! News exclusively. "We wanted your look to be simple and elegant."

To create her look, VanLeeuwen partnered with No7 for Menzel's skincare and makeup for the night. VanLeeuwen says the whole line is fantastic, but adds: "My favorite products are No7 Protect and Perfect Advanced All in One Foundation, which instantly softens and blurs lines and wrinkles, and also the No7 The Full 360 Mascara, which has a volume incredible. defining effect. "