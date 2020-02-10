LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on the short list for the US Olympic team | NBA News

LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are among the 44 finalists for the 12 places in the US men's Olympic basketball team. UU. 2020

The candidates include nine members of the United States Olympic team in 2016 and seven of the 2012 team, both teams that won gold medals.

The 2020 Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, with the men's basketball gold medal game on August 8.

"The commitment, desire and emotion of all our athletes to represent their country is genuine and remarkable," said Jerry Colangelo, managing director of USA Basketball, in a statement.

"All finalists are exceptionally gifted athletes who offer us amazing versatility and depth, and the group of finalists presents a range of players from those who have a lot of experience and achievements in international basketball to players who will be future international stars."

NBA live: warming up



Monday February 10 11:00 p.m.



The 44 finalists have international experience or with the US national basketball team. UU. James, three times Olympic medalist, has the greatest international experience with 68 games played.

"For the rest of the NBA season we will continue to monitor all athletes," Colangelo said. "Selecting the list of 12 men from the USA will obviously be an extremely challenging and difficult process, and again we will try to select the best possible team to represent our country and we hope to succeed in our difficult mission of repeating as Olympic champions by fourth Consecutive Olympic Games ".

Twelve nations will compete in the 2020 Games. The United States, home of Japan, Argentina, Australia, France, Iran, Nigeria and Spain are already qualified.

The US team will be trained by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who will replace Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. Assistant coaches are Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce (Atlanta Hawks) and Jay Wright (Villanova).

The 44 candidates and their NBA teams are:

Boston Celts: Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker

Brooklyn networks: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving

Cleveland Knights: Andre Drummond, Kevin Love

Denver Nuggets: Mason Plumlee

Warriors of the Golden State: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson

Houston Rockets: James Harden, Russell Westbrook

Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner

Los Angeles Clippers: Paul George, Montrezl Harrell, Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee

Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler

Milwaukee Bucks: Arroyo López, Khris Middleton

New Orleans Pelicans: Brandon Ingram

Oklahoma City thunder: Chris Paul

Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris

Phoenix suns: Devin Booker

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard

Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes

Spurs of San Antonio: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry

Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell

Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal