LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden on the short list for the US Olympic team | NBA News

LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden are among the 44 finalists for the 12 places in the US men's Olympic basketball team. UU. 2020
The candidates include nine members of the United States Olympic team in 2016 and seven of the 2012 team, both teams that won gold medals.
The 2020 Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9, with the men's basketball gold medal game on August 8.
"The commitment, desire and emotion of all our athletes to represent their country is genuine and remarkable," said Jerry Colangelo, managing director of USA Basketball, in a statement.
"All finalists are exceptionally gifted athletes who offer us amazing versatility and depth, and the group of finalists presents a range of players from those who have a lot of experience and achievements in international basketball to players who will be future international stars."
NBA live: warming up
Monday February 10 11:00 p.m.
The 44 finalists have international experience or with the US national basketball team. UU. James, three times Olympic medalist, has the greatest international experience with 68 games played.
"For the rest of the NBA season we will continue to monitor all athletes," Colangelo said. "Selecting the list of 12 men from the USA will obviously be an extremely challenging and difficult process, and again we will try to select the best possible team to represent our country and we hope to succeed in our difficult mission of repeating as Olympic champions by fourth Consecutive Olympic Games ".
Twelve nations will compete in the 2020 Games. The United States, home of Japan, Argentina, Australia, France, Iran, Nigeria and Spain are already qualified.
The US team will be trained by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who will replace Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. Assistant coaches are Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors), Lloyd Pierce (Atlanta Hawks) and Jay Wright (Villanova).
The 44 candidates and their NBA teams are:
Boston Celts: Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker
Brooklyn networks: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving
Cleveland Knights: Andre Drummond, Kevin Love
Denver Nuggets: Mason Plumlee
Warriors of the Golden State: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson
Houston Rockets: James Harden, Russell Westbrook
Indiana Pacers: Malcolm Brogdon, Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner
Los Angeles Clippers: Paul George, Montrezl Harrell, Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Lakers: Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee
Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler
Milwaukee Bucks: Arroyo López, Khris Middleton
New Orleans Pelicans: Brandon Ingram
Oklahoma City thunder: Chris Paul
Philadelphia 76ers: Tobias Harris
Phoenix suns: Devin Booker
Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard
Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes
Spurs of San Antonio: LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Derrick White
Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry
Utah Jazz: Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell
Washington Wizards: Bradley Beal