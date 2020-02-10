LeBron James: & # 39; sixth man & # 39; Kobe Bryant & # 39; got into my body & # 39; for tribute

%MINIFYHTML88796714599d89bb21e913424e6c0af911% %MINIFYHTML88796714599d89bb21e913424e6c0af912%

LeBron James referred to the movie "The Sixth Man,quot; to explain his involuntary tribute to the great Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers, who died in a helicopter crash last month.

%MINIFYHTML88796714599d89bb21e913424e6c0af913% %MINIFYHTML88796714599d89bb21e913424e6c0af914%

During Thursday's 121-111 home loss to the Houston Rockets, James closed a double-clutch reverse on a quick break, a play that looked identical to a dump made by Bryant against the Sacramento Kings at Staples Center in November of 2001

%MINIFYHTML88796714599d89bb21e913424e6c0af915% %MINIFYHTML88796714599d89bb21e913424e6c0af916%

When asked about the similarities, the four-time NBA MVP referred to a movie in which a family member and a dead teammate of a basketball player returns as a ghost to help him achieve success.

MORE: Matthew A. Cherry dedicates the Oscar for & # 39; Hair Love & # 39; to Kobe

"Did you ever see the movie & # 39; The sixth man & # 39 ;? Kobe came down, got into my body and gave me that dump on that break," James said after a 125-120 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

"Nor did I really predetermine it, until I jumped. I just jumped and discovered it, and then … it's crazy how exactly the same dump is, the exact same hoop that Kobe did (in) – What, 19 years ago or something like that? That was fine. "

The Lakers tweeted a video that shows the two mates playing simultaneously; It has been seen more than 24 million times.

"Our great social media team put it together and I thought, & # 39; That's very, very good & # 39; and then my son did the same in his warm up, he didn't do it in a game, but he did the same in his warm up. Kobe is in all of us right now, "James said.

"It's crazy, it's crazy. For that to be part of my story now, that correlation between Kobe and me and that play, I think it's pretty, pretty, amazing. I'm glad I did it with the Lakers uniform." . "

NBA photographer Andrew D Bernstein captured a spectacular image of James's dump and 16 times All-Star intends to make it a permanent element in his home.

"When I first saw it, I thought, & # 39; Holy, it's an amazing photo & # 39;" James said.

"And then, when I discovered how it was taken: Andy literally had a click on his remote control to get that, and when I saw the video, when it was in the air, you can see the flash in the background."

"I thought, & # 39; Oh … He's the real MVP, sure & # 39; that was crazy. To catch that moment, as if he were walking in the air, it's pretty cool. He'll be hanging in my house." .