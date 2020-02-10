Lauren London takes Nipsey Hussle where she goes thanks to a unique jewel: the photos confirm that her love will ensure that the marathon continues

Lauren London found a new way to honor her late partner, Nipsey Hussle, when the actress appeared at this year's Grammy Awards ceremony with a unique necklace.

The actress and model arrived at the prestigious event with an impressive appearance as always, but it was the accessory she used for the night that attracted the most attention.

For the occasion, the 35-year-old woman had a small photograph of Nipsey hanging around her neck with a gold chain, and the click supposedly dates back to the Grammy Awards that took place in 2019.

Lauren combined her piece of jewelry with a completely black sequin outfit with a v-neckline. During the ceremony, London also appeared on the stage of the event when he accepted the Grammy Award that Nipsey won posthumously in his name.

The late lyricist received a Grammy for the first time, and his hit "Racks in the Middle,quot; dominated the Best Rap Performance category.

While taking the award, Lauren delivered a brief acceptance speech, in which he stated that Nipsey created his music for his fans and not just for the awards.

Lauren also commented that God allowed Nipsey to use his successes to tell his truth and share his wisdom with people.

The actress ended her presence on stage thanking everyone for the love she showed and affirming that what she felt for him would always live in her heart.

She declared: “I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal ship. Nip did it not only for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to tell his truth, give his wisdom and something we can always live with. ”

She added: "I wanted to thank you all for showing all the love I have felt for him all his life and I will always live in my heart."

In addition, the rapper died in another category, as he received the Grammy for Best Rap / Sung Collaboration for the song "Higher,quot;, which he created with DJ Khaled and John Legend.

One commenter declared: "You look so impressive that Lauren London God bless you always," the marathon continues to believe that.

Ad

Lauren is getting along.



Post views:

one