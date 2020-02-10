Kylie Jenner used Bottega Veneta for Malika Haqq's Baby Shower

Kylie Jenner celebrated her good friend Malika Haqq and her pregnancy in her baby shower over the weekend and she looked stunning while doing so. Kylie's photos and video clips at the event are going through social media and, although Malika was the star of the show and she looked beautiful in her own right, after all, she has that pregnancy glow, Kylie is receiving a lot of praise in Social networks for your fashion choice. Kylie dressed Bottega Veneta for the event and looked beautiful in the ivory knit dress.

Malika's baby shower took place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills and Kylie shared several photos and videos on her official Instagram account, as well as on her Instagram story. With more than 161 million Instagram followers, Kylie is one of the most notable social media celebrities.

%MINIFYHTMLc387b0e69adf0aceadbf1face31ccb9e11% %MINIFYHTMLc387b0e69adf0aceadbf1face31ccb9e12%

In the photo slideshow below, you can see Kylie wearing the Bottega Veneta asymmetric draped midi dress that sells for approximately $ 1915 while posing with a large teddy bear and Malika herself.

You can see the photos that Kylie shared of Malika's baby shower in the photo slideshow below.

In addition to the photos that Kylie shared, photographer SPW published photos that showed Kylie's appearance from head to toe outside the baby shower. Kylie chose to wear Stretch Bottega Veneta sandals in tan along with the dress. The shoe costs approximately $ 700 and added a touch of color to the Kylie ivory cream set.

Kylie complemented the look with a delicate but functional cream-colored bag from By Far that didn't dominate her appearance, but was the perfect size to meet Kylie's needs. The Rachel Croc shoulder bag costs approximately $ 394 and was a wonderful accompaniment to the Kylie set.

She kept her jewelry to a minimum and showed no necklace with a deep neckline. She chose to wear Balenciaga palladium earrings that sell for approximately $ 425.

You can see the photos that show Kylie Jenner's full look below.

What do you think of the Bottega Veneta set by Kylie Jenner?

Ad

Are you a fan of Kylie Jenner's fashion style? Congratulations to Malika Haqq, who is waiting for her baby sometime in March 2020.



Post views:

3