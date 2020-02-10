Kylie Jenner flaunts her curves at Ralph and Russo at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, even though she couldn't sit down

Kylie Jenner flaunted her curves with a Ralph & Russo dress that hugged her body and wore at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Kylie shared several photos on her official Instagram account, where she has 161.9 million followers and revealed that the dress was so tight that she couldn't even sit down. The first photo showed Kylie standing with her hands on her hips and looking straight ahead. In the second photo, Kylie was reclining in a straight position while being transported in a vehicle. The second photo shows how tight the dress was and is receiving many comments on social networks. Not only was Kylie Jenner's dress too tight to sit on, but Kim Kardashian's too.

Celebrity stylist Jill Jacobs created the look that is going viral on social media, most notably because of the Kylie hourglass figure she had on full display. The dress features an S-shaped pattern on the front that features a fan-shaped ornament on the chest and hips. Kylie combined the Ralph & Russo dress with a Jimmy Choo Celestial S Bilberry Suede bag that sells for approximately $ 1400.

Kylie was wearing Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Stuart Weitzman's heels.

You can see the photos that Kylie Jenner shared on her official Instagram account below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B8YLXe9njFB/

Kylie also made headlines over the weekend for wearing a deep white dress in Malika Haqq's baby shower. Kylie wore Bottega Veneta and looked absolutely stunning.

Photographer Mark Seliger took a beautiful picture of Kylie at the party she shared on her official Instagram account. Although in Kylie's photos, her dress looked silver, the lighting Mark used made her dress look like a deep emerald green. You can see the picture that Mark took next.

You can see additional photos of Kylie Jenner using the Ralph & Russo dress below.

What do you think about Kylie Jenner's look at Oscar Vanity Fair's party? Are you a fan of Ralph & Russo dress? Do you like the wavy accessory on the dress?

Were you surprised to know that Kylie Jenner's dress was so tight that she couldn't sit down?



