Kylie Jenner couldn't sit in her Oscar dress, but it was worth it

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner He showed that it is worth fighting for a good outfit at the party after the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020. While heading to the event full of stars, the tycoon of Kylie Cosmetics went to Instagram to show her two dazzling looks, which consisted of a navy blue sequin dress from Ralph & Russo for the main event and a fierce strapless dress. Vivienne Westwood dress for the after party.

But it was his blue number adorned with jewels that gave him some problems when it came to transit. When sharing a photo of herself in an awkward position on the way to the star-filled event, Stormi's mother wrote: "I really couldn't sit on this, but it was worth it."

Shortly after posting, his followers flooded the comments section with praise, each confirming that he made the right decision. "Sit for what,quot; Winnie harlow wrote "Not with that snatchhhh,quot;. Kardashian stylist for a long time Andrew Fitzsimons commented: "A star,quot; while the star's favorite make-up artist Ariel Tejada He said: "A dream." Normani intervened sharing the heart-eye emoji and La Anthony commented "I mean,quot; with a series of fire emojis.