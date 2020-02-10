Kylie Jenner couldn't sit in her Oscar dress, but it was worth it

Without pain there is no gain!
On Sunday, Kylie Jenner He showed that it is worth fighting for a good outfit at the party after the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020. While heading to the event full of stars, the tycoon of Kylie Cosmetics went to Instagram to show her two dazzling looks, which consisted of a navy blue sequin dress from Ralph & Russo for the main event and a fierce strapless dress. Vivienne Westwood dress for the after party.
But it was his blue number adorned with jewels that gave him some problems when it came to transit. When sharing a photo of herself in an awkward position on the way to the star-filled event, Stormi's mother wrote: "I really couldn't sit on this, but it was worth it."
Shortly after posting, his followers flooded the comments section with praise, each confirming that he made the right decision. "Sit for what,quot; Winnie harlow wrote "Not with that snatchhhh,quot;. Kardashian stylist for a long time Andrew Fitzsimons commented: "A star,quot; while the star's favorite make-up artist Ariel Tejada He said: "A dream." Normani intervened sharing the heart-eye emoji and La Anthony commented "I mean,quot; with a series of fire emojis.
Kylie was not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who showed up at the Vanity Fair party with an important look. the keeping up with the Kardashians star was accompanied by sisters Kourtney Kardashian Y Khloe Kardashian, that each one dressed until nine in striking dresses.
Always a fan of a little sparkle, Kourtney exhibited her love for sequins with a shiny high neck that featured a sunken back. For his part, Khloe was a blank vision in her frilly neckline dress off the shoulder.
The famous sisters came together to the party and made sure to share their fun-filled car trip for their followers, documenting everything from their epic dance party to their pre-Vanity Fair King Hawaiian Sweet Rolls snack.
Was also present Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west. Choosing to arrive separately than the rest of the family, lifelong love affairs were the goals of our couples at the Vanity Fair party.
In KimYe's true fashion, Kim captivated in a dramatic frilly dress by Alexander McQueen. As for Kanye, the rapper "Follow God,quot; kept things cool, calm and elegant with a leather outfit, brown ankle boots and sunglasses.
You know what they say: a family that kills together, stays together!
For a summary of the Oscar 2020, look ME! News Monday at 7 a.m. Y Morning pop at 11 a.m.