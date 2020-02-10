Kyle Bass says the United States should allow the coronavirus & # 39; arrase & # 39; the Communist Party of China

An administrator of US hedge funds. UU. He has refused to apologize for saying that EE. UU. He should refuse to help China with the outbreak of coronavirus and let the deadly virus & # 39; invade the ranks & # 39; of the Communist Party.

Kyle Bass, founder and chief investment officer of Dallas-based Hayman Capital Management, got into a furious Twitter feud with the head of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, who had complained that US aid was "delayed."

Bass, who since then deleted the tweet, published: & # 39; You're an ungrateful bitch. We should take our supplies and go home.

"Let the Chinese virus invade the ranks of the GT and the rest of the communist party."

Kyle Bass (right) has refused to apologize to Hu Xijin (left), editor in chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times after calling him an "ungrateful son of a bitch,quot;

Bass rated Hu Xijin as & # 39; ungrateful bitch & # 39; and said the United States should allow the coronavirus to spread in China

He was responding to a tweet from Xijin, the newspaper's editor in chief, after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced up to $ 100 million to help China and other countries affected by the coronavirus on Friday.

Xijin had tweeted: & # 39; Help organized by the US government. UU., Although late, it is still welcome and we appreciate it. But so far, the help the Chinese heard from American leaders is much more than the American help that people really saw in Wuhan & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Bass eliminated his furious response after a violent reaction, but lashed out again after Xijin demanded an apology for his "malicious curse."

Xijin tweeted: & # 39; You bring shame to the investor community and social media users. CPC members are ordinary citizens, parents, husbands, wives, daughters …

& # 39; You should apologize. & # 39;

Bass replied: & # 39; I will not. You stopped, censored and & # 39; you punished & # 39; (Only God knows what you did to him and the other 7 doctors) to Wuhan's heroes. You are a disgrace to humanity.

The Global Times is run by the People's Daily of the Chinese Communist Party.

In a statement, Bass said later that he deleted the tweet because "he felt it was too hard for the rank,quot; of the Global Times, but "he will never apologize for an attempt to manipulate public opinion."

Bass has long been a vocal critic of China's policies: he predicted last month that Hong Kong will suffer a “ full-fledged banking crisis & # 39; & # 39; this year and said Beijing is unlikely to adhere to a trade agreement with the United States.

Coronavirus disease arose at the end of December in Wuhan, China. The resulting global outbreak has infected more than 40,000 people worldwide and killed more than 900.

Hu Xijin demanded an apology from the hedge fund administrator for his outburst on Twitter

Bass refused to apologize and launched another furious protest against Hu Xijin on Twitter