KUWK: Kylie Jenner publishes a new adorable clip of daughter Stormi covering her famous song & # 39; Rise And Shine & # 39 ;!

%MINIFYHTMLec7751f87b61f285546a6598704ce30411% %MINIFYHTMLec7751f87b61f285546a6598704ce30412%

Kylie Jenner took her platform to share another moment of her pretty little daughter, Stormi. You just have to see this!

That said, you definitely remember how he broke the Internet with his melody "Rise and Shine,quot; very meme, right?

%MINIFYHTMLec7751f87b61f285546a6598704ce30413% %MINIFYHTMLec7751f87b61f285546a6598704ce30414%

Well, it seems that your 2-year-old daughter is already following in her footsteps!

%MINIFYHTMLec7751f87b61f285546a6598704ce30415% %MINIFYHTMLec7751f87b61f285546a6598704ce30416%

More precisely, the clip that the makeup mogul shared with his millions of followers showed Stormi singing that same song. How cute is that?

Indeed, Stormi is now stealing the spotlight by doing the same thing as his mother, but in a much nicer way, of course!

Yesterday, Kylie shared the video of the "cover,quot; of her daughter Rise and Shine.

You can see her in her playroom with a pink microphone and singing like a pro!

At the beginning of the video, Stormi says & # 39; hello & # 39; to the microphone to test several times before his mother KUWK star makes a request: nte Sing something! Say "get up and shine."

Indeed, Stormi does exactly that, sings the three-word song before looking at Kylie, obviously very proud of herself.

As for what she was wearing at the time, the girl totally combined the microphone since she had a pink hoodie and a pink bow on the front of the head.

As for the accessories, she also wore diamond earrings!

This new video follows the one that appeared just a few days ago and showed that Stormi finally learned to call her "mommy."

Before that, he would stubbornly only use his first name and Kylie wasn't very happy about it.

Two days earlier I had posted a clip that showed the 2-year-old girl saying "Hi Kylie!"

& # 39; That is not my name. My name is "Mommy!" The young mom argued unsuccessfully because Stormi kept calling her Kylie.

Ad

But then, the most recent video finally showed her saying "hello mommy,quot; to Jenner's excitement.



Post views:

0 0