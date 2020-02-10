KUWK: Kylie Jenner has fun parties after limousine parties with Travis Scott, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and a doll of certain "trolls,quot;!

Kylie Jenner, her former Travis Scott and the sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian attended almost every post-Oscar party, but even then, the fun didn't end! The group continued with their own punch in the back of a limousine as they left the last of the Hollywood celebrations that followed the prestigious awards ceremony.

Once the night of the after parties ended, it still didn't end for reality television stars and the rapper who continued to have the best moment of their lives in the back of Kylie's limo.

%MINIFYHTML3f5993e1f9a332bd655be47a6375b49411% %MINIFYHTML3f5993e1f9a332bd655be47a6375b49412%

It is safe to say that not even The Vanity Fair Oscar bash and Beyonce and Jay-Z's party were as fun as their little limousine celebration.

As mentioned earlier, Kylie had two of her sisters by her side, Kourtney and Khloe, but also her baby, rapper Travis Scott, with whom he remained friendly despite his separation.

And as a mother, there was also a random Cooper doll, from the Trolls movies, which first appeared in a video of Kylie's IG Stories preparing for the parties they would attend.

However, at the end of the night, the little figure somehow ended up hilariously in Khloe's cleavage.

In a clip, Kylie can be heard "scolding,quot; the doll for her: "Cooper, get out of there, Coops." Really? & # 39;

A saga do Cooper continues! Kylie Jenner through Instagram Stories. 📍 | Áudio removed due to aos direitos autorais. pic.twitter.com/aNQE9TCg4u – Kardashian Brazil (@kardashibrasil) February 10, 2020

But Cooper was obviously too crazy for Khloe to worry since in another clip, he can be seen celebrating his hair forcefully before finally falling.

Khloé Kardashian through Instagram Stories. 📍 | Áudio removed due to aos direitos autorais. pic.twitter.com/JwYZH63lNP – Kardashian Brazil (@kardashibrasil) February 10, 2020

As for Kourtney, Kylie filmed her doing a bit of mukbang in the limo while enjoying some King Hawaiian rolls.

"Sometimes it will be your own family," he wrote with this clip that also featured Travis in the background, just chilling.

Ad

Say what you want about the Kardashian-Jenners, but they know how to have fun!



Post views:

0 0