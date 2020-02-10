KUWK: Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian have a sweet talk while holding hands at the post-Oscar party!

%MINIFYHTML54c002c29245b1db012bb8489f2284ce11% %MINIFYHTML54c002c29245b1db012bb8489f2284ce12%

After the Oscars, Brad Pitt and Kim Kardashian met at the subsequent Vanity Fair party and the two had a lovely interaction. Look at the sweet photo of the actor and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celebration while conversing while holding hands!

They are some unlikely friends and only in great events such as Oscar night can catch up, but Kim and Brad took this opportunity to have a sweet talk at the party.

It was definitely an endearing moment that fans really appreciated.

While they were talking in the middle of the celebration, the Hollywood actor took the hands of the television star in his and leaned down to listen carefully.

Their discussion was not very long, so it is very possible that they exchanged some congratulations on their latest projects and shared some of their plans for the next.

It has been a wonderful awards season for Brad, so many people made sure to congratulate him and shake hands, including Kim's husband, rapper Kanye West!

This comes after he won a Golden Globe Award, Critics ’Choice Award, a BAFTA, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The latter was very memorable as he delivered a hilarious acceptance speech.

Referring to his new trophy, he joked that he "had to add this to (his) Tinder profile,quot; to impress women, as he is still single after his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie.

At the Oscars, however, the speech he delivered was much more serious and thoughtful.

‘I think of my people taking me to the drive-in. Thanks to all the wonderful people I've met along the way. To be here today, Once upon a time … In Hollywood. Isn't that the truth?

Finally, he made sure to mention his number one priority in life and, of course, his six children.

The way he put it was very sweet and inspired, mentioning that he sent love to ‘my children who color everything I do. I adore you. "Aww …



