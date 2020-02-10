Kristen Wiig sparks with Valentino's couture Oscar dress, compared to a lasagna and lobster pan

%MINIFYHTMLb00e0cb63b46822bcee2830fdfee80f611% %MINIFYHTMLb00e0cb63b46822bcee2830fdfee80f612%

Kristen Wiig has provoked conversations and memes with her Oscar 2020 dress. Introducing Maya Rudolph, Kristen wore a red Valentino Haute Couture number that is being ridiculed and criticized on social media. Some memes are emerging that replace Kristen's head with that of a lobster and others have said it looked like an Italian meal. The dress featured large frills on the side that many social media users say look exactly like the sides of the lasagna. The dress also featured a blunt cut train that extended behind Kristen. With the rectangular shape of the dress, some actually call Kristen a lasagna pan. Many are doubling Kristen as the worst Oscar dress and it is definitely not a title that Kristen or Valentino were looking for.

Kristen combined the look with black gloves and wore a pair of Christian Louboutin Maia Labella, gold shoes. The choice of color is also generating criticism and many say that the shoes do not match well with the dress.

On the positive side, most people think that Kristen's hair and makeup were beautiful, but it just wasn't enough to save the look.

You can see the full head to toe look that Kristen Wiig used on the Oscar red carpet below.

Although Kristen didn't earn much praise for her fashion sense, she and Maya Rudolph made everyone laugh with their comedy when they performed together. Maya and Kristen decided to take advantage of the fact that the room was full of directors and producers, so they showed their acting skills.

You can watch a video clip of Oscar de Kristen and Maya's audition below.

Needless to say, Maya and Kristen's comic routine is not saving her from the meme treatment. These are some of the memes that are currently shared on social networks.

In the next meme, Kristen is not exactly a lobster, but a squid-like sea creature.

The comparison with a lobster is clearly evident in the photo below.

Here is a meme that compares Oscar Kristen Wiig's dress with a lasagna.

What do you think of the Valentino Oscar dress by Kristen Wiig?

Do you agree with those who think it looks like a lasagna or a lobster?



