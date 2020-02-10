Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph should organize the Oscars next year

Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Another year, another disconcerting decision not to have an Oscar host.
Tonight, the 2020 Oscars were basically organized by Steve Martin Y Chris Rock, who opened the show with a monologue and then threw it at the first presenter Regina King, as a host would.
"We had a great time not staying tonight,quot; Steve Martin he joked at the end of his "such and such is here tonight,quot;.
Steve Martin and Chris Rock, both former Oscars hosts, would have done a good job as hosts again tonight, but what would happen if we told him there is a better option and their names are Maya Rudolph Y Kristen Wiig?
The two SNL students presented two awards together and proved for the umpteenth time that they are an unstoppable duo, and that it is crazy to look at a sea of talents that includes them and conclude that there is no reason to have a lot of Oscar awards. .
This trend of running out of host began last year, when Kevin Hart He retired from the hosting concert after refusing to apologize for some old homophobic tweets. ABC and the Academy decided to simply continue without a host, and decided to do the same this year.
"It was so entertaining, it was full of surprises. It was tight. And I think they saw the results of that with the ratings going up to double digits," ABC president Karey Burke said about last year's show during the press of the TV Critics Association. Tour in January. "So we feel fortunate that such films were nominated, but we feel we are going to have a list that is commercially strong again this year, so we feel very confident about this decision."
"The approach has focused on the most entertaining program, and not the presenter," Burke said, and we would like to point out that when you get the right presenters, they can really contribute to the entertainment factor of the program.
It feels bad not to have a host. It feels like a show of prizes a little lost, a little random, with no one to return things to earth, or just to connect with us and keep us going when things get slow. It seems that the show has no personality. It feels like a show that has added additional mounts three minutes before the awards are announced, just because they have that extra host time and host money.
Burke said that the decision to have a host or not would be a decision based on the films of the race and could change year after year, so we would like to start campaigning now for Rudolph / Wiig 2021.
Imagine a world in which Wiig and Rudolph did more than present the awards for the production design and costumes with a little elaborate to prove that they are actors for all the directors in the room.
Imagine a complete Oscar show with their faces, their joy, their tears, even their fake ones.
Imagine the parts they could do in the opening monologue, the stars that could roast, the accents they could do, the Bridesmaids scene that could theoretically recreate if they wanted.
Imagine the laughs we could all have. Imagine how safe we could all feel.
Imagine the GIFs. Imagine the songs, accompanied by the eyes of Billie Eilish. Just imagine it.
This also has priority. Remember when Andy Samberg Y Sandra Oh Did they perform together at the Emmy in 2018, and then became the absolutely perfect hosts of the Golden Globes in 2019? That could happen here too!
In the last 30 years, only three women have hosted the Oscars: Whoopi Goldberg, Anne Hathaway (with James Franco) Y Ellen Degeneres. Imagine bringing that number from three to five in a single show!
We are ready to participate, Academia, and we believe you too.
