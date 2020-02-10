Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph should organize the Oscars next year

Another year, another disconcerting decision not to have an Oscar host.

Tonight, the 2020 Oscars were basically organized by Steve Martin Y Chris Rock, who opened the show with a monologue and then threw it at the first presenter Regina King, as a host would.

"We had a great time not staying tonight,quot; Steve Martin he joked at the end of his "such and such is here tonight,quot;.

Steve Martin and Chris Rock, both former Oscars hosts, would have done a good job as hosts again tonight, but what would happen if we told him there is a better option and their names are Maya Rudolph Y Kristen Wiig?

The two SNL students presented two awards together and proved for the umpteenth time that they are an unstoppable duo, and that it is crazy to look at a sea of ​​talents that includes them and conclude that there is no reason to have a lot of Oscar awards. .