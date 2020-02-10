Kolkata Knight Riders appoints James Foster as field coach for IPL 2020

James Foster took on training tasks after retiring from all cricket in 2018 (Reuters Photo)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have cornered former England batters fighter James Foster as their field coach for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Foster will replace former cricketer Assam Subhadeep Ghosh, who had joined the franchise before IPL 2019.

Foster played 7 tests, 11 ODI and five T20I for England from 2001 to 2009. He made his test debut against India in 2001 in Mohali. He retired from competitive cricket in 2018 and assumed the training tasks thereafter.

The 39-year-old will join a renewed KKR coaching staff headed by Brendon McCullum, who replaced Jaques Kallis as head coach.

The Kolkata-based franchise will be led again by Dinesh Karthik in his attempt to win the third IPL trophy when the 2020 season starts from March 29.

Since their last title win in 2014, KKR has reached the playoffs three times while they have crashed in the league stage twice.