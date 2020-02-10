Kobe Bryant's final resting place to be near the late daughter

%MINIFYHTML9d576d97582e0b0455b80a58afd7fbbc11% %MINIFYHTML9d576d97582e0b0455b80a58afd7fbbc12%

The NBA legend, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna in late January, will be buried after a memorial service at the Staples Center on February 24.

Kobe Bryant He will be buried at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California, after his funeral on February 24.

According to his death certificate, obtained by The Blast, the final resting place of the final basketball legend will be close to that of his daughter, Gianna. Both died in a helicopter crash on January 26.

The official cause of death for both was "blunt trauma."

The authorities have already declared that bad weather was a factor in the fatal helicopter accident, which claimed the lives of nine people.

