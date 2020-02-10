Klobuchar ranks third in national surveys – Up News Info

Two new national polls show that Senator Amy Klobuchar ranks third ahead of the disputed primary in New Hampshire.

Emerson College launched its new survey on Sunday; Klobuchar has 14% of the votes behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, who have 30% and 23% respectively.

Similarly, in the Suffolk University survey, Klobuchar has 13.6% of the vote. Sanders leads with 26.6% followed by Buttigieg with 19.4%.

After the Iowa caucus failed to announce a clear winner, the Democrats are focusing their energy on Tuesday's primaries in New Hampshire.