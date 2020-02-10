Kirk Frost recalls the times when the Frost Bistro was under construction: see his photo with Rasheeda Frost

Kirk and Rasheeda Frost have a successful restaurant called Frost Bistro. The place is excellent, and most people who go there only have words of praise about the place.

The couple worked very hard to make their dream come true, and finally they managed to make it a reality in 2019.

Now, Kirk shared a recoil photo when the bistro was still in process.

T #tbt A year ago we were under construction on this baby @rasheeda #hardwork #teamwork #frostbistro, ”Kirk captioned the photo.

A follower said: ‘I visited here about two weeks ago. I had the salmon and rice, and my girl had the lamb chops, and we also had the banana cheese cake. Everything was cooked to perfection. Hell, even the water was good. "

One commenter posted this: ‘Hello, Frost family! Looking good‼ ️ ’while an excited fan said:‘ The living legend, one of my personal models, greets my friend ie ’

Someone else also had kind words for the couple: "Blessing for both of you, stay strong and be that powerful couple."

Someone talked about Rasheeda's outfit: ‘Ohhhhhh Rasheeda I love those pants. Also, you succeed because you and Kirk are a team. Ignore the detractors and keep pressing. "

Many fans generally love Rasheeda's outfits and call her inspiration.

Someone else also spoke about the couple and said: "Praise be to God." I am so happy and proud that God continues to bless you and your family. "

One follower wrote: "I am happy to see you work in your marriage and live happily that God brought together a man, a woman or a child, it cannot be torn apart .❤️❤️ Now I need to make a trip to Atlanta just to try Frost Bistro."

Ad

Not long ago, Rasheeda made her fans happy when she shared her appearance without makeup.



Post views:

3