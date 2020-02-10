Kim Kardashian talks about what Kanye West and the children saw instead of the Oscars

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west I enjoyed a date night at Vanity fairThe Oscars after the party on Sunday.
39 years old keeping up with the Kardashians The star dazzled with the shipwrecked oyster dress Alexander McQueen 2003, while the 42-year-old rapper looked elegant in a leather blazer and Dunhill leather sports pants.
While KKW Beauty's head tuned to the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, she said her husband was busy watching movies with the children.
"They were watching Spiderman-That is what Holy (West) is interested, "he told E! News on the red carpet in Beverly Hills, California, referring to his eldest son.
As for her favorite part of the awards program, Kim, who is also the mother of northwest, Chicago West Y West psalm-She said she enjoyed EminemThe surprise performance of "Lose Yourself,quot;.
"I thought it was amazing," he said regarding the Oscar 2020 broadcast. "I loved it when Eminem came out. I thought it was so cool that everyone knew all the words and had such a good time."
Kim and Kanye were not the only ones in the famous family present.
Kylie Jenner Y Caitlyn Jenner They were there too. The 22-year-old makeup mogul was surprised with a navy blue tulle strapless dress by Ralph & Russo, while the 70-year-old celebrity wore a white outfit.
It has certainly been a busy time for Kim. In addition to leading his empire and raising four children, he is studying for the bar exam. In fact, he is "getting ready to take the bar this summer."
"I'm going to take a month off from everything and just focus on studying and studying 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, for a month before that test," he said. "I have to go through that to move on. So, I'm really excited about that."
