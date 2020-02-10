Kim Kardashian shows her great hair transformation

New hair, who dis?

Just one day after making everyone faint in 2020 Vanity fair Oscar party, Kim Kardashian It's attracting attention once again.

On Monday night, the founder of SKIMS presented a fun new flirtatious hair color: a honey blonde tone.

Taking social media, Kim showed his new & # 39; do & # 39; It was designed with voluminous and complete curls and parted aside.

He seemed to be in the middle of a glamorous session, as a celebrity stylist. César DeLeön Ramirêz He worked his magic on his braids.

According to the Staying with the Kardashians star, she revealed that her sisters, Khloe Kardashian Y Kylie JennerI wanted to try the honey blonde hair color, but she decided to do it first.

"Do you like it?", Asked the reality personality in his Instagram Stories of his chic style. "So Kylie and Khloe thought I was going to win this hair color … I have them."