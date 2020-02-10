Kim Kardashian shows her great hair transformation

New hair, who dis?
Just one day after making everyone faint in 2020 Vanity fair Oscar party, Kim Kardashian It's attracting attention once again.
On Monday night, the founder of SKIMS presented a fun new flirtatious hair color: a honey blonde tone.
Taking social media, Kim showed his new & # 39; do & # 39; It was designed with voluminous and complete curls and parted aside.
He seemed to be in the middle of a glamorous session, as a celebrity stylist. César DeLeön Ramirêz He worked his magic on his braids.
According to the Staying with the Kardashians star, she revealed that her sisters, Khloe Kardashian Y Kylie JennerI wanted to try the honey blonde hair color, but she decided to do it first.
"Do you like it?", Asked the reality personality in his Instagram Stories of his chic style. "So Kylie and Khloe thought I was going to win this hair color … I have them."
It didn't take long for Kylie to join the conversation and comment on her older sister's hairstyle. "We know it's a wig," he joked in his Instagram stories.
While Kim did not share whether or not her real hair was dyed, César called it a "hair transformation,quot; on her social media page.
In that same publication, the stylist labeled makeup artist, Etienne Ortegaand the SKIMS account.
It is only a matter of time before they share what they are cooking.
The e! the new lewk beauty of the star arrives a day after she dropped her mouth open Vanity fair Party after the party. He hit the red carpet with a diaphanous cream dress. Alexander McQueen, which was part of the brand's file collection.
The epic piece was released in 2003 and the famous designer called it "Oyster Dress,quot;.
For the special occasion, Kim put on her characteristic soft and glamorous makeup and combed her hair with long, loose waves that perfectly complemented her fluid dress.
Overall, his fashion moment was important.
"I literally have to lie in the car, as if I couldn't sit down, because my dress will tear or explode or something," he revealed on Instagram Stories Sunday night. "But it's worth it. McQueen."
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!
%MINIFYHTML8b71609960f45fb0293114a88083441717%