Kim Kardashian and Kanye West look at bomb at the Oscars

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a "date night,quot; at the Oscars, and their fans were simply impressed by their outfits. Check out the iconic couple below.

Kim showed her beauty in the 2003 Alexander McQueen Shipwrecked Oyster Gown, which showed every inch of her amazing body, and Kanye wore a leather suit completely.

"I literally have to lie in the car, as if I can't sit down, because my dress will tear or explode or something," Kim said in her Instagram Stories. & # 39; But it's worth it. McQueen. "

As ENews reported, Kanye was wearing a navy leather blazer and black leather pants. He combined his look with suede boots and a diamond chain.

People were surprised by their appearance, and made sure to say this on all social networks. Kanye fans especially noticed that old Ye that they used to love is back, and that they couldn't be happier.

Khloe Kardashian said: inado Murdered !!!!! Close it all "

Someone else wrote: "Yeezy looks BOMB😍 looks like the old #Fashion of Yeezy,quot;, and another follower joked and said: "He really got the girl of his dreams and I can't get back a damn text message."

Someone else also talked about the couple and said: Esta This is the best photo I've ever seen! In addition to those who have children. "

One commenter wrote: "Kanye standing in the corner like a Grand Theft Auto avatar."

In other news, Kim shared many photos and videos of his recent appearance on Nordstrom and even broadcast the event live on Instagram.

Kim also encouraged those who buy Skims in the new store to share their photos.

& # 39; Wow! Thank you to everyone who showed up to @Nordstrom for the launch of @skims today in the store and online! The success of the products and the brand is due to you, and my team and I are very grateful, "Kim wrote in her social media account.

The KUWK star is living his best life together with his family.



