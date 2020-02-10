Khloe Kardashian excites fans with the new brown hair Bob

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; opens the new look, which many consider identical to the famous & # 39; make Kelly Clarkson wore in the early 2000s, while attending the BFF Malika Haqq baby shower.

Khloe Kardashian He has undergone a major hair change. Whille attending her best friend's baby shower Malika Haqq, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star introduced a new bronde bob hairstyle that left fans excited about her fresh look.

Taking the Instagram story on Saturday, February 8, the television personality showed her new brown hair with thick blonde highlights while posing in a brown leather suit. Her new hairstyle was reminiscent of that of Kelly Clarkson& # 39; s post- "American idol"He won the look in 2002, only hers was a little shorter and more subtle in colors than that of" Breakaway. "

Khloe Kardashian debuted with a new hairstyle.

He also used the social media function to show off the last aspect of the 35-year-old: stylist and colorist Andrew Fitzsimons. On his own Instagram Story account, he said: "I gave Koko a BIG bob today."

The television personality left people excited about their appearance.

The bronzed image of Khloe excited many of his fans. A Twitter user said: "Wait. I made a tweet months ago about khloes' hair. And let me say it again (because my God) LIVE FOR the tanned hair of @khloekardashian." Another tweeted: "IM ALL FOR FOR KHLO & # 39; s NEW HAIR go offffffffff sis". Others simply declared that they were "in love" with her and that her hair "is a VIBEEEE".

Days before, the younger sister of Kim Kardashian He asked fans if he should change the color of his blond hair. Along with three photos of her wearing long golden hair in a high ponytail. "I love this Bronde pony. Will I go back to Bronde? Let me know," he asked. "Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don't know."

Kylie Jenner supported her half sister.

Kendall Jenner also intervened.

Khadija Haqq sprouted over her beauty.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann also commented on Khloe's post.

Khloe's post quickly received many positive comments. Your stepsisters Kylie Jenner Y Kendall Jenner, simply responded by writing "yes baby" and "100% yes" respectively. Malika's twin, Khadija, added: "So beautiful." In the meantime, "The true housewives of Atlanta"star Kim Zolciak-Biermann said: "So damn beautiful! I love this color."