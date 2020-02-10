Keyshia Cole celebrates the continued sobriety of her mother Frankie: "I'm proud of you Shawty,quot;

%MINIFYHTML582c7bdc0aaf6e83250d5c08daa384f711% %MINIFYHTML582c7bdc0aaf6e83250d5c08daa384f712%

# Roommates, it seems that things in Keyshia Cole's family are starting on a positive note by 2020. In a recent post on Instagram, she gave her mother Frankie a heartfelt thanks for continuing her way to sobriety.

If you know anything about Keyshia Cole and her mother Frankie, you know that both have had problems over the years to deal with Frankie's addiction problems. Well, just when 2020 started, Keyshia revealed that Frankie decided to get treatment, and that he only gave fans an update on his progress.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Keyshia wrote the following title under a picture of her and her mother:

“Do you believe in the power of love? What about the lack of it? 50/50 There is strength in knowing that there is something or someone you can always rely on. Someone to catch you when you fall. I've been being strong for you, hoping to have the opportunity to feel that feeling of you. Think of me feeling on top of the world.🤔🤷🏽‍♀️🥰 30 days THIS THURSDAY … this is not to discredit ANYONE this post is simply to say that I am proud of you Shawty 😇 AKA #FrankDaBank 😘 #LetEMKno #MommiesMatter "

He previously posted this message when Frankie initially registered:

“Happy that YOU DECIDED FOR YOUR OWN, enter a facility for treatment. It's only been two weeks, but I'm trying to be optimistic and optimistic. 🙃 Maybe that is what will make THIS TIME different. This is what YOU WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE … Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS !!!!! GREATNESS."

We want to send our congratulations to Keyshia, Frankie and their family!

Roommates, what do you think about this?