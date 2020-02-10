Keyshia Cole celebrates that her mother is 30 days sober

Keyshia Cole went to Gram to congratulate his mother, Frankie, who has been in rehab for 30 days.

"Do you believe in the power of love? What about the lack of it? 50/50

There is strength in knowing that there is something or someone you can always rely on. Someone to catch you when you fall. I've been being strong for you, hoping to have the opportunity to feel that feeling of you. I thought of myself feeling on top of the world. 🤔🤷🏽‍♀️🥰 "Keyshia wrote next to a picture of her and her mother joining their arms.

"30 days THIS THURSDAY ….. this is not to discredit ANYONE this post is simply to say that I am proud of you shawty 😇 AKA #FrankDaBank 😘 #LetEMKno #MommiesMatter,quot;.

The singer revealed last month that Francine "Frankie,quot; Lons had been checked in a rehabilitation center for treatment.

"Happy that YOU DECIDED FOR YOUR OWN, enter a facility for treatment," Keyshia wrote at the time. "It's only been two weeks, but I'm trying to be optimistic and optimistic. Maybe, what will make THIS TIME different? This is what you WANTED AND NO ONE ELSE … Maybe this is the YEAR IN ALL ASPECTS! "GRANDEZA,quot;.