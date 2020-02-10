Kenya Moore shares a fairytale video with Marc Daly and Brooklyn looking out the window: Nieve Snow in Atlanta! Everything is possible & # 39;

Kenya Moore has amazed fans with the latest video she shared on her social media account. Account with Marc Daly holding baby Brooklyn Daly and looking out the window. It is snowing in Atlanta!

‘Snow in Atlanta! Everything is possible. Have a beautiful and blessed Sunday! Kenya captioned its video.

Someone said: "I love this family, please, may God help you understand and solve your problems and stay happy together."

Another follower published this: "What is yours is yours, everything will fit with the help of God," and someone else said: "She likes to look at Dad more than snow."

Another follower said: ‘Blessings for you and your family in Kenya! She already has a lot of personality ❤️ what a blessing. "

A fan exclaimed: "What a beautiful family for beautiful snow," and one commentator wrote: "Wow, those are big flakes too! I live in SW, Missouri, and we haven't had measurable snow … However, I'm from agreement. 😁 '

One of Kenya's fans recalled a happy event in his own life: ‘How cute! I remember the first time my children saw snow! We haven't seen him since in SC 😩 ’

Someone sprang up over Brookie and said: Oh Oh my God! She is as beautiful as her mom. Mommy needs to use the fine tooth comb to separate your hair and twist it like little twists one by one. "

A follower said: ‘Omg @thekenyamoore I only need one hour with Sweetpea. I simply adore her little lol, "and another commentator wrote:" Awwww she is always ready for the camera. What a pretty girl in her little jeans. "

In other news, it was recently revealed that things have changed for the better between Kenya and Marc, starting with his daughter, Brooklyn's first birthday in November.

Fans are definitely encouraging the couple these days.



