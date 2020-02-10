Kenya Moore fans are debating RHOA on their social media account: the famous wig theme comes up

Yesterday, RHOA fans were delighted to see a new episode after a two-week break due to the Grammys and the Super Bowl. This is what Kenya Moore posted on her social media account before the show.

‘" She brought a wig, so I brought the cookie woman! "And all the new #RHOA tonight at 8 / 7c. "I like to look prettier when I read a bishop,quot; … 👸🏾 #KenyaMoore #savagemoves # SheCameForMe1st #nofakenews ", Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I read so many comments weeks ago with people who had no problems with Tanya to take the wig to the spa. And everyone says that Kenyan hair was not real and they act like they wear wigs all the time. It seems to me that people always want Kenya to take the road, but it's fine when Kenya gets bad. I don't blame her for bringing the cookies that the lady let Tanya know about her brave that she had that lady on the show. That was a wild movement that Kandi warned him about Kenya. "

One commenter posted this: "Tanya doesn't like Kenya and because Nene doesn't like Kenya." This makes Tanya a follower. They repeated Kenya's conversation with Tanya, and Kenya was NOT aggressive at all. I liked Tanya last season, but this season not too much. Tanya lost her spine. I guess that's what happens when you lose your peach. "

Someone posted this: ‘Kenya, we know you have hair. A lot of hair. We understand you wore a wig for whatever reason you want. We are not thinking so deeply that it would discredit your brand. "

Another of Kenya's followers said: "I am on the Kenyan team all day, BUT that conversation at the table when you were still watching Tanya, talking about cheating husbands and boyfriends was bleak. At some point, someone has to be the mature person and say "WHO CARES." Revenge is mine. I will pay, says the Lord. "

In other news, Kenya had amazed fans with the latest video she shared on her social media account.

Present Marc Daly holding baby Brooklyn Daly and looking out the window to see snow in Atlanta.



