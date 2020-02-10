Kemba Walker's leadership is the key to the Boston Celtics winning race, says Isiah Thomas | NBA News

Kemba Walker's leadership is the reason why the Boston Celtics are enjoying such a successful season, says Gametime analyst Isiah Thomas.

Highlights of the Boston Celtics visit to Oklahoma City Thunder in week 16 of the NBA season



Speaking in NBA TV Gametime After the victory of Boston, the analyst and NBA Hall of Famer, Isiah Thomas, cited Walker's leadership as one of the main reasons behind the team's recent success.

"The only thing that was constantly said when Kemba left Charlotte was: & # 39; we will miss his leadership, we will miss the kind of leader that is Kemba & # 39;" said Thomas.

Image:

Walker drives the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder



"I look at this Celtics team and the two leaders I see are Kemba and Jaylen Brown. (The) generosity in terms of & # 39; hey, everyone can eat & # 39 ;, it spreads throughout the team. Maturity and Jaylen's understanding and willingness to go back when necessary and insert when needed (also stands out).

"Kemba comes from Charlotte and has that kind of attitude and being a leader is what is making the Celtics work right now."

Thomas Gametime and seven-time All-Star Grant Hill analyst said the 2019-20 Celtics have a collective spirit that was absent from last year's team.

"There is a collective spirit with this group. They can coexist and they seem to respect each other and love each other. All they care about is winning," he said.

"There was a lot of talk about (Gordon) Hayward, (Jaylen) Brown and (Jayson Tatum) playing all in the same position, but that really benefits them in this new NBA. They can change defense, everyone can bring up the court and make plays out of the rebound.

"I think this is an underrated team. A team that not everyone focuses on. I like its versatility and maturity. You have young players who want to win. It seems they play winning basketball and have bought. Obviously that was not the case. last year ".

With those qualities, Hill believes there is no limit to what the Celtics can achieve in terms of postseason success.

"This is an impressive team (moving) silently under the radar and running their businesses. They have a chance to get very, very far in the playoffs."

