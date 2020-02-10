Kell Brook wonders if an Amir Khan "out of shape,quot; still wants a British battle | Boxing News

















0:57



Kell Brook produced a clinical strike victory over Mark DeLuca in Sheffield

Kell Brook questioned whether an Amir Khan "was fit,quot; still wants a British battle and, instead, will face "real fighting men,quot; after his return to Mark DeLuca.

The former world champion stopped DeLuca in the seventh round at Sheffield when he finished a 14-month absence from the ring and hopes to receive a renowned fight.

But Brook ruled out talking about a long-awaited internal confrontation with Khan, who has not yet announced his next fight after stopping Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia last July.

"There really is nothing to say about him," Brook said. Sky sports. "Nothing to say. I'm active, I'm ready. I've seen it. It's out of shape, it's doing its thing."

"I'm behind the people who want to fight, who are the real people. The real fighting men, that's what I want to deal with."

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that Brook could take a big step toward a world title fight with a WBO final eliminator against Liam Smith.

Liam Smith welcomed a battle with Brook

The Liverpudlian has suggested that he would have "too much heart,quot; for Brook, if they share the ring this year, an opinion that is disputed by the 33-year-old.

"Listen, people who know me, know that I have a lion's heart," Brook said.

"Once I have my legs under me and I am fit and healthy, I am a hard man and hard to beat. I have all the attributes. I have the sharpness. I have everything you need to be a superior fighter.

"It will be a great fight, but I think I'm the best man."