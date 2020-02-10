Karrine & # 39; Superhead & # 39; Steffans details the suicide attempt of her baby dad after the pregnancy announcement

WENN / Rachel Worth

Hours after the 41-year-old author made the pregnancy announcement last week, the 30-year-old businessman allegedly felt exposed and threatened to commit suicide on social media.

Karrine Steffans a.k.a. Superhead She previously appeared in the headlines after revealing that she became pregnant with businesswoman Everette Taylor. While it was exciting news, Everette apparently didn't feel the same and reportedly threatened to commit suicide on social media.

Hours after the author made the announcement of the pregnancy, Everette allegedly felt exposed. He accused Superhead of lying to him and trying to destroy his reputation.

Fortunately, the police managed to stop him before he could harm himself. It is now reported that Everette is recovering.

Superhead then broke his silence about the report, saying that his priority at this time is the welfare of his unborn son. "At this time, I am the only person concerned about the health and well-being of our unborn child, and the irreparable damage that such immense stress and pressure can have in a pregnancy that is already high risk. Therefore, my top priority is to stay focused and focused on Baby Taylor, "he shared on Instagram Stories.

She continued to share that she is used to a 30-year-old businessman having a mental breakdown. "Being with Everette, I have become accustomed to dealing with this type of episode in a private environment, and I have learned not to react irrationally when he throws me under the bus in an attempt to save my face, manipulate people's opinions or reject responsibility for their choices, "he said.

Superhead continued to write: "It is very unfortunate for all of us, this time, he chose a public arena for such an exhibition. However, no matter what he said or hinted, I love and support Everette. I support him as he undergoes treatment, once again, and I will continue to safeguard my own mental and physical health for the sake of our son and the future of our family. "

"I hope to welcome Everette home, in the near future, and continue making plans for the arrival of Baby Taylor," he concluded.

The 41-year-old woman previously revealed that she is pregnant with Everette's son. He told The Jasmine Brand last week that he "suffers from a couple of ailments related to pregnancy, such as nausea and trouble sleeping." She added: "Physically, I feel terrible. Nausea and insomnia kick my ass. But, emotionally, I'm excited!"

This will be Everette's first son and Superhead's second. She shares a 22-year-old son with the 80's rapper Kool G Rap.