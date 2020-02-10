Karl-Anthony Towns, D & # 39; Angelo Russell, each buys 1,000 Timberwolves tickets for the raffle – Up News Info

– Minnesota co-stars Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns and D & # 39; Angelo Russell, each bought 1,000 tickets for the team's next home game for an online draw.

The Timberwolves announced the promotion on Monday before receiving Charlotte on Wednesday night, which is expected to be Russell's first game at Target Center for Minnesota since it was acquired in an exchange with Golden State on Thursday.

The fifth-year guard did not play against Los Angeles due to a quadriceps injury on Saturday night, when the Timberwolves beat the Clippers 142-115 in front of a crowd that sold at 18,978.

Courtesy tickets were available on the team's website with a limit of four per customer. Towns and Russell expressed their gratitude to the Timberwolves fans for their welcome to Russell after the exchange, one of three agreements the team achieved last week by acquiring eight new players.

