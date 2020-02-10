Kanye West proudly watches his daughter North Rap his own original song at the school dance. Watch the video!

%MINIFYHTML1b20030cfa94f9399a96d76cac52415d11% %MINIFYHTML1b20030cfa94f9399a96d76cac52415d12%

It is increasingly clear that North, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is following in her father's footsteps and he couldn't be happier! That said, when the 6-year-old girl rapped an original song at her school dance, the rapper was as proud as ever!

It seems that the rapper was his daughter's date at the school event on Saturday night and everything was really adorable.

%MINIFYHTML1b20030cfa94f9399a96d76cac52415d13% %MINIFYHTML1b20030cfa94f9399a96d76cac52415d14%

There is no doubt that the famous rapper's daughter has inherited her lyrical talent and her passion for music.

%MINIFYHTML1b20030cfa94f9399a96d76cac52415d15% %MINIFYHTML1b20030cfa94f9399a96d76cac52415d16%

Not only that, but the eldest of the children of Kardashian-West is also a safe actor, as evidenced by his great movements that he was not afraid to show off in front of his schoolmates.

While it is not clear at this time what the title of his original song is, you can hear his name dropping his idol become a friend, Jojo Siwa too.

Obviously, Kanye saw her act while she was on the side and he was all ears and smiles!

The father and daughter were filmed by someone at the school dance and it was a great time to share on social networks.

The clip shows Ye leaning toward his firstborn daughter at some point as well, probably sharing a tip with her about rap and acting.

North not only impressed with his rape skills but also with his fashion, as always!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans know very well that she is also a little fashionista!

And how could she not be? After all, both Kim and Kanye are fashion icons in their own right.

That said, North wore a completely black fit, with a fringed jacket and accessories with a pair of pink shoes, her hair combed in two long ponytails.



