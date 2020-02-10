Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seen at Beyonce and Jay-Z's post-Oscar party

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; and her rapper husband join her with her sisters, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, at the party that will take place at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

This serves as another proof that Kanye west Y Kim Kardashianfight with Jay Z Y Beyonce Knowles It has really come to an end. The parents of four children were seen arriving at the post-Oscar party of the couple of musicians at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, Sunday night, February 9.

Kim and Kanye apparently came immediately after attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party, as they both wore the same outfit. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star looked dazzling in a cream-colored Alexander McQueen dress with asymmetrical shoulders that featured a ruffled skirt and a transparent bodice.

Kanye, on the other hand, regained his old style with a leather pantsuit and elegant sunglasses. He also had a chain hanging around his neck and completed the look with a pair of beige shoes. In some photos circulating online, the rapper got a little playful and made a peace sign to the camera before entering his car.

Kim also joined her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Y Kylie Jenner. ME! News reported that everyone was posing for photos together inside the party and making their rounds to greet Beyonce. "Everyone greeted her and seemed very excited to see her and be together. Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney had drinks in their hands and danced to the rhythm of the music," a source told the gossip site. "Everyone seemed to be having fun."

In addition to the Kardashians, party guests included Reese witherspoon, Natalie PortmanSean "P Diddy"Combs, French montana, Rihanna Y Travis Scott (II). The informant said that attendees enjoyed various types of food and dessert cakes with chocolate and vanilla glaze. "They played many musical setbacks of the & # 39; 90 and setbacks of their own hits, including & # 39; Empire State of Mind & # 39; and & # 39; Deja Vu & # 39; and & # 39; Crazy in Love & # 39 ; "the source claimed.

Beyonce was supposedly having so much fun that night that "he even got on the microphone in a moment and sang some lines and remixed & # 39; Brown Skin Girl & # 39; and & # 39; I Care & # 39; with some other songs of his" . The source said of the party: "Beyonce and Jay-Z were definitely doing a show while playing their best hits. They took turns passing the microphone while taking out their favorite songs from their hits. It was about them."