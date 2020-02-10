Kandi Burruss shares a scandalous photo with Todd Tucker before Valentine's Day that has fans talking

Kandi Burruss is posting some really spicy photos these days. As you know, Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and the RHOA star is giving his followers something to dream about.

Just the other day, the RHOA star asked her fans a rather naughty question and took this opportunity to also share a photo of herself in a daring outfit in bed.

Overall, this recent post has fans excited about the comments.

Look at the bold photo she posted on her social media account in which her husband, Todd Tucker, is also playing an important role. Fifty Shades of Gray has nothing in this couple!

‘#ValentinesDay is almost here! Are you willing to try completely new things with your partner, even if you're not used to it? @Bedroomkandi had tons of products to surprise your partner! Don't forget to keep it fresh in the room. #BedroomKandi #valentinesgifts ", Kandi captioned his post.

As you can imagine, this photo provoked all kinds of comments from the followers.

Someone commented: ile Tell Todd that he needs to bite his lower lip to make it seem more convincing. 😂 ’

Another follower said: ‘This image is too edited. So much blur! However, we love you. "

Someone else posted: ‘My husband doesn't like toys; he doesn't even want to see them or use them on me, but I have some that I keep hidden. "

One commenter told Kandi: "When I get married, my husband will thank you," and someone else told the RHOA star: "Kandi, you look very uncomfortable in this picture here sister."

Another Instagram installer said: "This is what I am talking about!"

Another follower posted this: "So it's true? Kandi is a weirdo? Because baby, you've been to fiiiiiiiiee at first you were so conservative! Lol, I love you this one!"

What do you think of this NSFW photo and Kandi's advice?



