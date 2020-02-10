Kaka goes crazy during Hackney's fight | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLc87759aaab999aad78ba3a021fd1ea4d11% %MINIFYHTMLc87759aaab999aad78ba3a021fd1ea4d12%

The winner of the 2007 Golden Ball, Kaka, played six in East London as part of the Adidas campaign "Rent-A-Pred,quot;





Kaka appeared to play six on one side at Hoxton on Saturday as part of the Adidas & # 39; Rent-A-Pred & # 39;

Kaka recovered from being crazy to score an impressive goal during a shocking appearance in a six-game game at Hackney, east London.

The Brazilian legend was helping a local team after Adidas introduced "Rent-a-Pred,quot; to help teams that were missing a player.

The 2007 Golden Ball winner joined Reach Out FC in a one-game deal and can now name the Haggerston School next to his homeland with San Siro and Bernabéu.

After a player drove him crazy, Kaka graciously accepted his fate before scoring two goals and providing assistance in the 4-2 victory.

One of his goals was an impressive blow with the left in the upper corner after ignoring calls from a teammate to "trim."

Kaka finished his career in 2017 in the MLS franchise Orlando City after an illustrious race that saw him win the Serie A, La Liga and the Champions League during his periods with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Kaka was participating in the campaign & # 39; Rent-A-Pred & # 39; from Adidas, in which the & # 39; timbres & # 39; They helped London players who needed an additional player for their team.