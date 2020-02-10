Jordyn Woods announces an exciting Valentine's sale

Jordyn Woods has his IG followers excited about the latest announcement he decided to make on his social media account. Check it out below.

‘A lil birdy told me that we have a Valentine's sale going on😍 and it is true that we have an incredible Valentine's discount for all of you in my collection @easilockshair ❤ see and use the code: LOVE20 in the box. Enjoy my love Jord❤ ’Jordyn captioned his post.

Fans showed their enthusiasm in the comments, and thanked Jordyn for sharing this with them.

Speaking of Valentine's Day, Kylie Jenner's former best friend recently shared a lot of spicy photos just before the romantic vacation.

His fans were extremely excited to see the beautiful photos in which Jordyn is rocking red lingerie, and they remembered the photo shoot, which they said opened the door of a new era for Jordyn.

Many people said that since Jordyn left behind the Kardashian clan, she had more success and is even shining brighter.

People say that, in general, in the end, it seems that her friendship with Kylie was just dragging her down and not letting her be great.

The truth is that Jordyn is living his best life these days, and is involved in several collaborations and projects that are securing the bag for Jordyn.

Recently, Jordyn addressed an important collaboration in his social media account, and also shared a clip.

‘Everything about me @easilockshair COLLAB! 🖤 ​​Guys, here's everything you need to know about my collaboration with @easilockshair 💓 See why I'm so proud of this collection! Look at me and @shane_o_sullivan talking to you during the process. Don't be missed! 🏆❤ ’Jordyn captioned his video.

People praised Jordyn's business and made sure to congratulate her for getting so far in her professional life.



