Jordon Ibe: Bournemouth end convicted of driving crime | Soccer news

Bournemouth's end, Jordon Ibe, was convicted of not stopping at the scene of a traffic accident.

The 24-year-old had already pleaded guilty to a driving charge without due care and attention.

The former Liverpool player had been accused of leaving after crashing into & # 39; The Pantry & # 39; on Plaistow Lane in Bromley, south London, in the early hours of July 30.

Ibe also received a provisional disqualification of driving, due to the consideration of previous driving offenses.

He will be sentenced in the Bromley Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 3.

