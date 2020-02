Jordan has brought another increase in taxes.

When the hikes were first announced in 2018, they sparked widespread protests.

%MINIFYHTMLe42d060ba7c6f4939ab2e96e9e23337d11% %MINIFYHTMLe42d060ba7c6f4939ab2e96e9e23337d12%

This is the final phase, and although the response has been quieter, many people are worried about not being able to make ends meet.

Natasha Ghoneim from Al Jazeera reports from Amman, Jordan.