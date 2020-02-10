Jonny Gray: Scotland block ruled out of Six Nations due to injury | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML911f7dc848b0e1326e1e8886bb75564511% %MINIFYHTML911f7dc848b0e1326e1e8886bb75564512%
Last update: 10/02/20 3:18 pm
The Scottish padlock Jonny Gray will miss the rest of the Six Nations due to an injury.
The Glasgow striker began in Scotland's two initial losses of two campaign bonus points, including the 13-6 loss to England in Murrayfield on Saturday.
Scotland visits Italy on February 22 before a home test against France in March before Gregor Townsend's team finishes the Cardiff campaign against Wales on March 14.
More to follow …