John Legend arrives at & # 39; Parasite & # 39; Defend against the racist comments of the television host on Oscar Wins

BlazeTV host Jon Miller is accused of being xenophobic after attacking South Korean director Bong Joon Ho for not speaking in English when accepting an award at the 2020 Academy Awards.

While almost everyone at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles gave a big ovation to the cast and crew of "Parasite"There will always be some detractors. Conservative presenter Jon Miller is one of those who hate, tearing apart the director of the South Korean film, Bong Joon Ho, after he won the Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Annual Awards. of the Academy on Sunday, February 9.

"A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original script about Once upon a time in Hollywood Y 1917"He tweeted. Criticizing the filmmaker for not speaking in full English during his speech, Miller continued:" The acceptance speech was: & # 39; GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU. & # 39; He then proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of America. "

Moments later, when the movie caught the coveted Best Movie, Miller added in another tweet: "& # 39; These people are obviously not Korean, but those in Hollywood who grant a foreign film that fan the flames of the war of classes in more than 2 movies that I thought were more deserving simply to show how awake they are. That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight's production. "

He also published, "LOL LOL LOL LOL LOL", in response to the victory in the Best Film.

As the Oscars and the "parasite" have become trending topics on Twitter, it didn't take long for other users to find out about their insulting comments. Shooting the TV host for his racist comments, John legend He wrote: "Do you get paid for these silly shots or is it something you do for fun?"

Meanwhile, writer Yashar Ali asked Miller sarcastically when Bong Joon Ho won the Best Director award at the same ceremony: "Are you alright? Are you going to survive this?"

Another Twitter user criticized Miller: "Don't even pretend it was & # 39; class items & # 39; you mentioned his name in Korean and then mentioned in Korean. Your tweet had nothing to do with fanning the flames except those of racism. "

"Xenophobia is an infernal drug," wrote another. "No, you are. And we are tired of your clumsy and racist moans ** t. F ** k off," another person replied to Miller's post. "Is being racist a ** something natural for you or did you have to work on it?" Read another comment.

"It's not an exaggerated reaction: exaggerated reactions are when you're right, but you've overcome your answer. Jon is not right, he's racist," said another. Another person educated Miller, "What is America to you? White English-speaking people? An America that would have enslaved you and me less than 200 years ago @MillerStream? No, what we saw tonight is America. An America that has grown. " A melting pot of cultures and languages. Take your hate elsewhere. "

But Miller was not the only one against the great victory of "Parasite" at the Oscars. One commented on the big night of the movie: "I don't like Parasit to win the Best Film Award when there is a the Irish, as a film critic. In my opinion, Parasit is a very bad movie. I think they want to draw attention to the coronavirus. "

"They don't deserve it," said someone else. A person, who is an apparent president Donald Trump supporter, he added, "Calling BS".

"Parasite" won a total of four trophies at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film.