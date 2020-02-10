Joel Embiid breaks the promise to stop trolling after only three weeks

%MINIFYHTMLb9374d7d85502304be0e9f6e9b8bd6fa11% %MINIFYHTMLb9374d7d85502304be0e9f6e9b8bd6fa12%

Last month, Joel Embiid wrote in Players & # 39; Tribune that his trolling was a thing of the past. No more cryptic messages, no more memes, no more antagonistic opponents.

%MINIFYHTMLb9374d7d85502304be0e9f6e9b8bd6fa13% %MINIFYHTMLb9374d7d85502304be0e9f6e9b8bd6fa14%

"Once I have that trophy (from the NBA championship) in my hands," Embiid wrote, "I may be charming again."

%MINIFYHTMLb9374d7d85502304be0e9f6e9b8bd6fa15% %MINIFYHTMLb9374d7d85502304be0e9f6e9b8bd6fa16%

His period as a reserved competitor is apparently over. After making a gesture of silence and shouting "Shut up,quot; after a triple at home against the Bulls on Sunday, an outbreak that he initially described as aimed at himself, he turned to Twitter on Monday to take possession of a new role as heel.

"Either you die as a hero or you live long enough to see you become the villain," Embiid wrote, citing "The Dark Knight Rises."

MORE: Kobe honored at the Oscars 2020

Philadelphia fans have started booing the 76ers and Embiid recently, without being impressed by the team's stalemate. Embiid, who so often looks for sources of motivation, seems to be using the city's discord to shoot. While he has pushed it away from his promise to avoid external distractions, he may simply be a player who needs some level of conflict to prosper.

The 76ers are 33-21 and 13 games behind the Bucks for first place. They have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, losing to the oppressed Hawks, in addition to several East Conference rivals along the way.

Embiid filled the score on Sunday on his way to silence. He scored 28 points, grabbed 12 boards, dealt five assists and blocked four shots.