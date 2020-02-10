Joaquin Phoenix fights tears while citing the late Brother River in an Oscar speech after winning the best actor

Joaquin Phoenix accepted his Best Actor award to anyone's surprise, as he has dominated the category during the award seasons. And, during his acceptance speech, the 45-year-old man talked about everything from canceling the culture to cow's milk, but he ended up with an appointment from his late brother, River Phoenix, who almost left him crying.

Phoenix won the Oscar for his performance in jester, and told the crowd that lately he has been thinking a lot about "some of the distressing problems we face collectively." He explained that sometimes they make us feel that we defend different causes, but he sees something in common.

Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the Academy Award for Best Actor, the Joker is well deserved. I'm glad to see that he acts again where he belongs. #Oscars #Joaquin Phoenix pic.twitter.com/MVM6RithGR – Cameron Grant (@ extracoolcam101) February 10, 2020

If the issue is gender inequality, racism, queer law, indigenous rights or animal rights, Phoenix says that, ultimately, we are all talking about the fight against injustice.

"I've been a scoundrel in my life," he said. "I have been selfish, I have been cruel at times, difficult to work. I am grateful that many of you in this room have given me a second chance. And I think that is when we are at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel for past mistakes. "

Phoenix pointed out the importance of helping each other to grow and leading each other towards redemption because "that is the best of humanity."

He also mentioned how we enter the natural world and plunder it in search of resources. Phoenix gave the example of humanity's right to artificially inseminate a cow, and then when she gives birth we rob her baby, even though "her cries of anguish are unmistakable."

The best actor of his generation, gave the performance of his career. An introverted man with a powerful message, who has spent years in self-reflection and has emerged as a deeply compassionate and wise person. The words for his brother, River💔#Joaquin Phoenix #Oscar pic.twitter.com/DisGtUk4er – FINUALA WYER (@FinualaW) February 10, 2020

"And then we take the milk for your calf and put it in our coffee and our cereal," said Phoenix.

The Oscar winner explained his belief that people fear the idea of ​​personal change because they think they have to sacrifice something or give up something. However, Phoenix believes that human beings are at their best are inventive, creative and resourceful. And, he urged the audience to use love and compassion as their guiding principle.

Joaquin Phoenix ended his acceptance speech by honoring his brother River, who died in 1993 at the age of 23 of an accidental drug overdose. River was nominated for an Oscar in 1986 for his performance in The coast of mosquitoes.

"When I was 17, my brother wrote this letter, he said:" Run to the rescue with love, and peace will continue, "Phoenix said as he fought back tears.



