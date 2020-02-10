Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara look so in love celebrating their Oscar

Valerie Durant / A.M.P.A.S.
Love was in the air at the Oscars 2020.
On Sunday, Joaquin Phoenix Y Rooney mara They looked at each other as they attended the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards. Before heading to the big show, the long-standing couple made their Oscar debut as a couple, posed together on the red carpet and exhibited their love for all to see. Once inside, Mara cheered at Phoenix while he jester Star accepted his Oscar for Best Actor. But, that wasn't even his most beautiful moment of the night.
To celebrate his victory, the duo took some food from Monty & # 39; s Good Burger in Los Angeles, which is known for its plant-based menu. Still dressed in their best Oscars, you can see Phoenix and Mara looking even more in love while they dig in their burgers. The bite of his show after the award was captured by the photographer Greg Williams, who kindly shared it on social networks. Without a doubt, it will go down in history as the most adorable Oscar After Party in history.
Known for keeping their romance a secret since dating rumors emerged in 2017, the couple rarely invites the public to their romantic lives. But this season of awards, former co-stars, who first met in 2013 hisThey were more open to let the world see them operate as a couple.
In January, Phoenix and Mara walked together on the red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes, where the actor watched his fiance rumored in amazement as they advanced along the line of photographers.
While on stage accepting his Golden Globe for Best Actor, Phoenix drowned as he yelled at Mara in his speech. Wiping away tears, he said the Girl with dragon tattoo Star, "I love you."
In October 2019, the I'm still here The actor opened up about how when he fell in love with Mara, revealing Vanity fair that she was the first woman he has harassed cybernetically.
"She is the only girl I looked on the Internet," he recalled about their relationship after filming. Maria Magdalena in 2018 together "We were just friends, friends by email. I had never done that. I never looked for a girl online."
With Mara in his life, Phoenix shared that he now has everything he needs. "I know I make sense in other parts of my life," he continued. "And that's really what sustains me. I enjoy it. I love my life. I really love my life."
