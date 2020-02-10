Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara look so in love celebrating their Oscar

Love was in the air at the Oscars 2020.

On Sunday, Joaquin Phoenix Y Rooney mara They looked at each other as they attended the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards. Before heading to the big show, the long-standing couple made their Oscar debut as a couple, posed together on the red carpet and exhibited their love for all to see. Once inside, Mara cheered at Phoenix while he jester Star accepted his Oscar for Best Actor. But, that wasn't even his most beautiful moment of the night.

To celebrate his victory, the duo took some food from Monty & # 39; s Good Burger in Los Angeles, which is known for its plant-based menu. Still dressed in their best Oscars, you can see Phoenix and Mara looking even more in love while they dig in their burgers. The bite of his show after the award was captured by the photographer Greg Williams, who kindly shared it on social networks. Without a doubt, it will go down in history as the most adorable Oscar After Party in history.